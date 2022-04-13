Kalli Kind will lead with integrity and honesty

When I learned Kalli Kind was running for the Helena School Board election, I knew immediately where my vote would go. I have personally known Kalli for more than 30 years. She attended K-12 in the Helena School District (HSD) and is the mother of two daughters who will be four-generation products of the HSD. Kalli is energetic and dedicated to growth and positive change for the students of our community. As the former HSD facilities director, Kalli’s knowledge of the innerworkings of the HSD is unmatched. She successfully managed the $63 million Elementary School Bond delivering three new schools to our community on-time and under budget. She understands the importance of being a stellar fiscal steward of tax dollars. Kalli’s relationships both personal and professional across our community are incomparable. She takes pride in building relationships and believes it is truly an honor to serve her hometown.