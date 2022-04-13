 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kalli Kind will lead with integrity and honesty

When I learned Kalli Kind was running for the Helena School Board election, I knew immediately where my vote would go. I have personally known Kalli for more than 30 years. She attended K-12 in the Helena School District (HSD) and is the mother of two daughters who will be four-generation products of the HSD. Kalli is energetic and dedicated to growth and positive change for the students of our community. As the former HSD facilities director, Kalli’s knowledge of the innerworkings of the HSD is unmatched. She successfully managed the $63 million Elementary School Bond delivering three new schools to our community on-time and under budget. She understands the importance of being a stellar fiscal steward of tax dollars. Kalli’s relationships both personal and professional across our community are incomparable. She takes pride in building relationships and believes it is truly an honor to serve her hometown.

I urge you to vote for Kalli Kind as Helena School Board trustee. She will lead with integrity, honesty and transparency, and bring her many strengths to guide the HSD and our community to a future that best serves our students.

Cheri Anderson,

Helena

