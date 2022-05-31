 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kaitlyn Ruch will not back down to a challenge

I have known Kaitlyn Ruch for nine years. In that time, she has grown to be an intelligent, hard-working advocate for the conservative voice of youth. Not only does she represent her peers, but she is also speaking out for independent thinkers across all age groups by advocating for the pre-born, both First and Second Amendment rights and limited government. Having recently graduated from Helena High School, Kaitlyn sees firsthand the effects big government has had upon our children over the past two years and the toll it has taken on the mental and emotional state of our youth. She may be young, but Kaitlyn is mighty and will not back down from the challenges she will face as your representative. I encourage you to join me in voting for Kaitlyn Ruch to be OUR District 84 representative in the Montana state Legislature.

Kristin Kerr,

Helena

