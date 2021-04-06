Many of us spent the early part of this legislative session being angry at the insensitive and short-sighted actions taken. That has morphed into sadness and a wish that they would “just go home already.” It is not hard to see the theme brought home from some national Republican conference which has been lockstepped through numerous conservative-led state legislative actions. Apparently, it is more critical to punish children, fund private schools with public dollars, and assure that native populations and rural communities find it much more difficult to vote. And certainly, encouraging those who need to strut their guns without giving thought to how the rest of us can be protected from encountering the irresponsible.
We apparently were not privy to the survey requesting concurrence with these dilemmas instead of addressing community needs, assuring access to public lands even though one may not be rich, supporting family farms and ranches and - having been down this road too many times – knowing that “trickle down” economies do not in fact trickle down far.
Please, just go home.
Cathy Kendall
Helena