Many of us spent the early part of this legislative session being angry at the insensitive and short-sighted actions taken. That has morphed into sadness and a wish that they would “just go home already.” It is not hard to see the theme brought home from some national Republican conference which has been lockstepped through numerous conservative-led state legislative actions. Apparently, it is more critical to punish children, fund private schools with public dollars, and assure that native populations and rural communities find it much more difficult to vote. And certainly, encouraging those who need to strut their guns without giving thought to how the rest of us can be protected from encountering the irresponsible.