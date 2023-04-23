A little over seven months ago, after the sudden and unfortunate passing of Commissioner Eric Feaver, I was appointed to the Helena City Commission with a mission that focused on our citizens, our city and our prosperity.

Since then, we have worked together to address the needs of our community and have invested millions into affordable housing, our city's infrastructure, our economy and our nonprofits.

In this short time, we’ve invested in sustainable growth by approving over a thousand units of much-needed housing. Additionally, we’ve stabilized our city government, passed a balanced budget, hired a well-qualified permanent city manager and approved new department heads, along with new police and fire chiefs.

And Helena, we're just getting started.

I believe that together we can face our challenges and continue moving Helena forward; that is why I am running for City Commission to fulfill the remainder of Eric Feaver’s two-year term.

For more information, go to www.AndyShirtliff.com. Thank you for your support.

Andy Shirtliff,

Helena City Commissioner