It was heartwarming to see such a tremendous turnout for the flag ceremony and party at the "Old Glory Landmark" on the July Fourth.

The Redcoats and their sponsoring businesses and all the food and booth organizers did a bang up job!

The crowd's silence and respect as the HUGE flag (flown in by helicopter and unfolded by Boys and Girls State delegates) was raised to the narrative of Francis Scott Key's description of the battle where he drafted the "Star-Spangled Banner" spoke volumes to the importance of our nation's symbol of peace and freedom.

And, the fireworks show on the East Helena slag pile was outstanding again thanks to the hard work of Shellie, Amy and the folks of Shellies's Country Cafe. Special kudos to the two major sponsors, Town Pump and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, as well as the numerous other business and individual contributors.

Many other personal gatherings and parties celebrated the day, including Mark Runkle and Rebecca hosting their annual party at their development for their property owners and friends. And, as our five Kiwanis teams put out flags at 7:30 that morning around town in front of businesses it was noteworthy that the POW-MIA flags were already posted along Highway 12 and numerous street flags were posted on poles in downtown Helena.

The American Flag belongs to all of us. We all take great pride in the spirit of community which it promotes and we all celebrated Independence Day 2023 with the knowledge that freedom isn't free and we are truly blessed to be part of this country we all love.

Rick Pyfer,

East Helena