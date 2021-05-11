 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judiciary is deflecting in conflict with Legislature
0 comments

Judiciary is deflecting in conflict with Legislature

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I find the conflict between the Legislature and the judicial branch very interesting. There appears to be a considerable amount of deflection from the judiciary over this controversy. In all of the reporting, I find one item quite interesting, that is the lost email containing the poll by the judiciary. I doubt this poll would contain scathing information. So then why was it deleted?

A poll is just that, it is designed to get a person's opinion. For the Legislature to ask to see it, I feel is not unreasonable. The Legislature is a reflection of the people. If asked, I suspect most people would want to see what the judicial system is thinking. Quite possibly it leads one to think that the judiciary is not as unbiased as claimed.

It may be said that the email has been deleted but as we know in today's tech world, it exists somewhere. The Supreme Court's administrator should turn it over.

Matt West

Townsend

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP lacks common sense
Letters

GOP lacks common sense

So HB 632 that reduces the amount of stimulus money available to local governments that maintain stricter COVID-19 health measures than the st…

We are not a racist nation
Letters

We are not a racist nation

I am an Evangelical Christian, I am white, (with a diverse family) and am politically conservative. I love God, my family, my country, and I b…

Call extremists what they are
Letters

Call extremists what they are

The IR described Turning Point as promoting "conservative" causes. Please stop describing religious extremist gatherings as conservative. They…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News