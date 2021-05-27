 Skip to main content
Judicial branch shouldn’t be lobbying against legislation
Recent revelations that Chief Justice Mike McGrath and members of the judicial branch engaged in lobbying campaigns against particular legislation that they did not like is deeply concerning. Having members of the judicial branch taking positions on particular bills and using taxpayer resources to lobby against them is certainly not what the framers of our state constitution had in mind.

Supreme Court Justices and other judges need to remain neutral and keep an open mind regarding legislation that could come before the court. These recent actions by Chief Justice McGrath and other members of the judicial branch raises serious ethical concerns and undermines the public’s faith in our judicial system.

Rep. Barry Usher

R-Billings 

