It is unconscionable that the management of Lee newspaper corporation based in Davenport, Iowa, continues to reduce news reporters at all their Montana papers.

After a legislative session with an unprecedented number of bills (over 1,600), reporters have worked their hearts out trying to help readers understand the good and the nonsense included in them. As United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said, “Free and independent journalism is our greatest ally in combating misinformation and disinformation.”

Montana is in the midst of a misinformation storm. It is our free press, the Fourth Estate, the part of a democratic system that provides checks and balances to government, that keeps us from autocracy.

This starts at school board and city council meetings. Without public awareness brought by a free press, light does not get shown, and publicly elected officials have no checks or balances to give them guidance.

Lee newspaper corporation appears to be shifting their priorities away from Montana, leaving us with overworked, underpaid, unappreciated reporters who have been undermined at this time when so many in Montana government have run amok.

We need every ray of clear and impartial reporting that can be shown. Our free press has tried its hardest. Lee Enterprises needs to do the same.

Paulette Dale Hutcheon,

Helena