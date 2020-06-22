Join voices of equality

A dear friend of mine, from out of state, called to say he is beginning to think he is a racist and wants to come to Montana. This opened my eyes to what he and others around the United States have been sensing. I have known the reality that we are no longer a white America for sometime. A few years back I was in a southern pavilion to get out of the rain. I was the only white person there. I text my daughter to tell her and she text back: "Lucky you!" The camaraderie was delightful. We are a grand nation of great diversity, talents, strengths, ethnicity and will. I embrace this America and look forward to the wonders it will bring! I am an elderly lady but I, too, join the voices for equality for all!