Join virtual rally to defend public lands

Public lands inherently hold vast economic and cultural value. Working in and exploring public land is a way of life in Montana and is a major reason many of us choose to call this state our home. Yet, it seems many of our state legislators need a reminder of that.

During this legislative session, we have seen a barrage of proposed bills that would compromise or neglect our public lands and their vital ecosystems. Some of the flawed ideas this session have included federal land transfers, establishment of roads through WSAs, and diverting legal marijuana revenue away from essential state conservation entities like Habitat Montana, which blatantly disrespects the will of Montana voters.

I encourage all readers to thank their legislators who have defended our public lands, and ask those who have not why they choose to neglect something so ingrained in Montana values. If you feel that our public lands and waters are important, please join me at noon on Montana Day (April 6) for the 2021 Virtual Public Lands Rally. Show the folks in Helena that they should stand with the vast majority of Montanans in defending our public lands. Find info here: http://bit.ly/MTRally2021

Joyce Bateman

Helena

