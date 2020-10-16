 Skip to main content
Join us in voting for Rolfe
Join us in voting for Rolfe

Tom Rolfe is running for Lewis and Clark County Commission. We have done business with Tom for many years, and always found him to be a hardworking, ethical, and honest person to do business with.

Tom has been very active in our community all these years, supporting NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) 4-H, Kiwanis, his church, and many other worthy causes. Upon becoming a county commissioner, he will use good judgment and fairness in his dealings with everyone.

Please join us in voting for Tom Rolfe for County Commission in November.

Dewey and Rosana Skelton

Helena

