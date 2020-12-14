Join us in supporting Helena’s business

This is the first time I have shared my views in the paper on something other than asking for support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Helena. I am still involved with BBBS and urge people to support this incredible program. Even during these times, the staff and volunteers continue to make a difference for kids in Helena, one kid at a time, providing stability, caring and mentorship when it may be needed most.

This time I am asking to support our local heroes – Helena’s front line workers and local small businesses. To say this year was “different” is putting it rather mildly. Our family has two inviolate rules: my family gets Thanksgiving, my wife’s family gets Christmas. This year, we violated those inviolate rules – we went nowhere. Better a Zoom thanksgiving than an ICU Christmas was on the lips of all of our family members.

Our family has purchased $50 worth of $5 gift cards from small businesses we frequent and are passing them out to people we run into from health care and in the other businesses we frequent. We’re supporting small business in a trying time, bringing new people into their shops and we’re saying thank you to people who are there for us when we need them and hopefully making their day a little better.