Join us in re-electing Rob Farris-Olsen
Join us in re-electing Rob Farris-Olsen

My husband, Bill, and I believe that it is important to cultivate the next generation of leaders in our state. And ask you to join us in re-electing Rob Farris-Olsen.

Rob is an attorney, who began his career with Montana Legal Services Association and served on the Helena City Commission. He now serves as a Representative for HD 79 and has demonstrated his strong commitment to economic equality, social justice, jobs, conservation, and protecting Montana consumers.

We have known Rob since he was a student growing up in Helena. Rob and his wife, Erin, are now proud parents of two adorable children, are both investing their professional talents and personal time into making our community a good place to live. This makes me particularly hopeful for the future of our community and state.

I greatly appreciate your consideration for Rob Farris-Olsen to be re-elected to HD 79.

Jan Lombardi

Helena

