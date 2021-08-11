Join the Helena Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages to join the fight against the disease and celebrate loved ones living with the disease or who have passed.

The Helena Walk is scheduled for Sunday, September 26 at Memorial Park at 1:00 pm. We will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementia with a Promise Garden ceremony with flowers to represent people’s connection — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Plans are moving forward to host Walk in person, the health and safety of everyone being top priority. Options to participate virtually are available. The mobile app can be used to connect with other walkers, track steps, manage Facebook fundraisers, and access Association information and resources.

To find the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and register a team or as an individual, visit bit.ly/MTWALKS.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports our mission to end Alzheimer's and other dementias by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900 for more information.

Megan Alfson

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0