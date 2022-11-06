More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 22,000 in Montana. As an Alzheimer’s Association staff member, it is my honor to represent them. I became aware of the Alzheimer’s Association several years ago while working in a Memory Care unit where I saw the devastating effects of the disease daily. Today, I am writing to express my gratitude to Senator Tester for co-sponsoring the NAPA Reauthorization Act.

Much progress has been made in the fight against Alzheimer’s over the last decade, thanks in large part to the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA). The NAPA Reauthorization Act would continue the work of the National Plan to build on the progress made in research, clinical and long-term care, and public awareness.

I want to say thank you, Senator Tester, for supporting Montanans in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association and Montanans living with Alzheimer’s/dementia, as well as their caregivers, have been able to count on Senator Tester to support their fight, and look forward to counting on his support in the future! To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org.

Claire Marshall,

Helena