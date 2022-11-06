 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Join the fight to end Alzheimer's

  • 0

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 22,000 in Montana. As an Alzheimer’s Association staff member, it is my honor to represent them. I became aware of the Alzheimer’s Association several years ago while working in a Memory Care unit where I saw the devastating effects of the disease daily. Today, I am writing to express my gratitude to Senator Tester for co-sponsoring the NAPA Reauthorization Act.

Much progress has been made in the fight against Alzheimer’s over the last decade, thanks in large part to the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA). The NAPA Reauthorization Act would continue the work of the National Plan to build on the progress made in research, clinical and long-term care, and public awareness.

I want to say thank you, Senator Tester, for supporting Montanans in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association and Montanans living with Alzheimer’s/dementia, as well as their caregivers, have been able to count on Senator Tester to support their fight, and look forward to counting on his support in the future! To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org.

People are also reading…

Claire Marshall,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

America first

America first

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Here are my thoughts on the two most critical issues in the upcoming election. They involve electing politicians who will: 1) Agree to concede…

Don’t vote Republican

Don’t vote Republican

Don’t vote Republican. No spine Republican legislators may propose destroying Montana’s Constitution.

This is the problem

This is the problem

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Republicans suppressing Democratic vote?

Republicans suppressing Democratic vote?

If the state just randomly selected a bunch of Dem voters and made it so they could not vote absentee, it would depress the vote as there is a reason for people wanting to vote absentee.

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News