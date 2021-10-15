Melinda Reed isn’t your usual politician. She’s more interested in listening than talking. She prioritizes effective leadership over a personal agenda. As the former Executive Director of the Friendship Center, Melinda understands what it takes to run a sizable organization on a shoe-string budget. As a world-wide humanitarian aid worker, Melinda knows that strong communities require high quality city services, support for local businesses, affordable housing for all, and inclusive transparent governance. As an avid runner and keen outdoor enthusiast, Melinda has a deep respect for Helena’s unique outdoor spaces and incredible trail systems. When our community was in desperate need of an interim City Manager who would unite rather than divide our diverse community, Melinda Reed was selected for the job. During her time as the acting City Manager, Melinda gained a broad appreciation for the work it takes to make Helena a great place to live and earned the trust and respect of her civic colleagues. Helena has been a wonderful home for Melinda and her family. Please join me in voting for Melinda Reed for City Commission so that she can help ensure that Helena will continue to be a wonderful home for all of us.