Join me in voting for Melinda Reed

During my recent employment with the City of Helena, I had the great pleasure of working for Interim Manager Melinda Reed. Melinda started in that position just as the pandemic hit Montana, which made an already super-challenging job that much more difficult. I was continually impressed with her exceptional leadership skills, her steady hand in the face of the health crisis, and her continual success in balancing the many priorities of a complex organization.

Particularly important to me was her steadfast support of the city's sustainability program. Helena has adopted visionary goals in this area, with an eye toward preserving our unparalleled quality of life while achieving sizable efficiency-related savings for the taxpayers. Melinda is a champion for clean air, clean water and clean energy, and will vigorously protect Helena's world-class trails, parks and natural amenities.

Overseeing a multi-million dollar budget, a dozen different departments, and a workforce of hundreds is a daunting proposition, but one which Melinda embraced and executed with grace, sensitivity and competence. She is now looking to bring those same qualities to the policy-making role of city commissioner. This fall, I hope you will join me in voting for the proven leadership of Melinda Reed.

Patrick Judge

Helena

