National elections make the headlines, but the truth is that local democracy holds it all together and intimately affects our lives. Let's turn our attention to our own backyards. Join me in voting this November in our local City elections. Join me in voting for Melinda Reed.

Melinda provides positive leadership to ensure high-functioning government and public goods like transportation (bike lanes, buses, sidewalks, and roads that keep us moving). Melinda knows that conservation of our amazing Montana environment means making smart local decisions about water, air quality and open space. Melinda will address the big issues like affordable housing. Because she knows that community building happens locally, Melinda will support investment in our parks, trails, and community activities for everyone in Helena to enjoy.

Melinda's experience as a: working parent, State employee, non-profit Director, woman leader, interim city manager, and dedicated member of the Helena community make her a qualified and important voice we need on the Helena City Commission. Melinda has run an honest, all-volunteer, winning campaign with extensive community support. Join us in voting for Melinda Reed for Helena City Commission.

Rachel Carroll Rivas

Helena

