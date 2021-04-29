 Skip to main content
Join me in voting for Armstrong
When I had Janet Armstrong’s children in my second grade classroom, she was an exemplary education partner. As a parent, she was available, proactive, supportive, and flexible. She knew each of her children’s strengths and areas for growth opportunities and shared this information with me so that I could be a successful teacher. Janet’s respect for the education profession was always evident in her interactions with me. She is kind, discerning, dedicated, and not afraid to collaborate on sensitive issues with a problem-solving mindset. I am thrilled that she is running to be a school board trustee so that our education community can benefit from her responsive, attentive teamwork. I hope my education colleagues and anyone in the community who cares about education will join me in voting for Janet Armstrong for School Board Trustee.

Katy Wright

Helena

