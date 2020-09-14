 Skip to main content
Join me in voting Democratic
Join me in voting Democratic

I am voting the Democratic ticket this fall for these reasons. The Democratic Party candidates are capable, reasonable, skilled, restrained and reflective of my values of prudence, justice and service. Those values, I believe, are the foundation of a happy, prosperous and rich life.

The Republican Party candidates too often seem like they are carrying water for people richer than they are. People benefiting most from Republican actions are the top 5%. The other 95% will soon pay the outstanding bills, live with burdensome debt, and bemoan the deferred taxes – all predictable outcomes given the gross negligence of Republican leadership.

So, are you better off today than you were four years ago? More work? Greater savings? Less debt? Better educated? Affordably housed? Less fearful? Healthier? Safer? Secure? Are we leaving our grandchildren and great-grandchildren a cleaner planet? Is our country united? In short, are we happier? I cast my vote for Democrats because I see, and have seen, integrity, courage, justice and prosperity as outcomes of their policies. I want a country with more complexity, interconnectedness and liberty for all. Morigeau. Romano. Bennett. Graybill. Cooney. Williams. Bullock. Biden. They have my vote. Please join me in voting Democratic.

Bill Hallinan

Helena

