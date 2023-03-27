I have wonderful news for Montana’s public employees and for workers across the state: House Bill 13 sailed unmolested through the Republican Legislature and will be signed by our out-of-state, right-wing, conservative Christian governor.

Probably with an “X.”

HB 13 is the state pay plan. It gives Montana’s public servants a raise. It gives them a bonus. It keeps insurance costs suppressed. It comes with a collective bargaining agreement that tells our supervisors what they may, and may not, do.

Workers of the state, take note: unions work. If you want your rights protected, if you want your benefits maintained, if you want to be paid the wages you deserve join a union. Or form a union.

Working people as a population are under constant bombardment by the ownership class, the billionaires and the millionaires who work for them. They want all of our money. Not some, not most. All. And the only thing that can defeat organized money is organized labor.

I daily thank the heavens for the protection and power that the Montana Federation of Public Employees gives me.

Solidarity forever.

Lee Conway,

Missoula