The obituary of one John Wetherby graced these pages a few weeks ago. It bears some elaboration.

An anesthesiologist, John wouldn't normally have much of a "profile" with the general public. But those that worked alongside him in the operating room at St. Peter’s knew what a special person he was.

John left a legacy to our community on the southeastern end of town: Hobbes Hill. On the east side of Eddie McClure east trail, John's family donated Prickly Pear Land Trust's first conservation easement. A plaque commemorating the 122-acre easement is posted about a half mile up from Martinez Gulch.

My own exposures were primarily on the Y soccer fields and one long hike in Yellowstone. As to the soccer connection, my friends were advising that I had no business playing soccer at age 50. Thankfully John showed some of us some stretching exercises to reduce the risk of serious injury. Our team lost our first four games of the season but rallied at the end to win the league championship.

Old codgers need something like that.

YNP was a little more intense. Seven of us hiked with the expressed intention of seeing grizzlies along the Specimen Ridge trail. We saw seven grizzlies on our 23-mile journey that day! (One was a very close encounter with howling winds and seven cans of bear spray at the ready.) For much of the arduous trek, John kept his earphones tuned to an audiobook — likely enjoying a Russian novel or such.

He was a physician with a love of life in all of its dimensions. He was only in Helena for eight years but contributed so much to our town and its liveliness.

God Speed, John. Your beautiful family is in our prayers.

Tom and Cathy Cherry,

Helena