 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Repke will take the PSC job seriously

  • 0

As a conservative, I usually don't support Democrats for political office; however, I support John Repke for PSC 5 in November's election.

John Repke is running against Annie Bukacek for PSC 5. Most voters (I certainly didn't) don't pay much attention to those running to serve on the Public Service Commission. However, I have knowledge of the other candidate, Annie Bukacek, that is quite disturbing. A physician planning to continue her medical practice, Bukacek apparently believes that this $112,000 a year job is a part-time position. John Repke's background is business and finance, and he is fully committed to taking this job seriously, not as a part-time, well-paid hobby.

Bukacek followed me on the Flathead County Board of Health where she spread havoc directly opposing very qualified Health Officer leaders resulting in two successive resignations. Rather than evaluating all available documentation, a necessary attribute for a PSC official, she seeks support for her radical views (one of the few anti-vaccination physicians in the country) regardless of that information's questionable value.

People are also reading…

I therefore support John Repke for Public Service Commission Region 5.

P. David Myerowitz,

Columbia Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

I applaud the Montana Supreme Court for continuing the injunction against three anti-choice laws passed last year by the Republican controlled Legislature.

Opinions were silenced

Opinions were silenced

I would like to remind the people who changed the paper that there are quite a few older people in our community that read the paper, comics and do the crossword as a daily ritual. 

Learning our lessons from history

Learning our lessons from history

Shipping "undesirables" to Martha's Vineyard in order to purge Florida is not unlike putting European Jews in cattle cars and not telling them they are headed to extinction.

Vote NO on LR-131

Vote NO on LR-131

When did our legislators become so mistrustful of doctors and, if LR-131 passes, what will be next? 

Lack of coverage

Lack of coverage

In past years, the news stations and newspapers reported on the annual NAMI Walks. As of today, Sept. 20, all I have seen in the Independent Record were the advertisements announcing the event.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News