John Repke will take the PSC job seriously

As a conservative, I usually don't support Democrats for political office; however, I support John Repke for PSC 5 in November's election.

John Repke is running against Annie Bukacek for PSC 5. Most voters (I certainly didn't) don't pay much attention to those running to serve on the Public Service Commission. However, I have knowledge of the other candidate, Annie Bukacek, that is quite disturbing. A physician planning to continue her medical practice, Bukacek apparently believes that this $112,000 a year job is a part-time position. John Repke's background is business and finance, and he is fully committed to taking this job seriously, not as a part-time, well-paid hobby.

Bukacek followed me on the Flathead County Board of Health where she spread havoc directly opposing very qualified Health Officer leaders resulting in two successive resignations. Rather than evaluating all available documentation, a necessary attribute for a PSC official, she seeks support for her radical views (one of the few anti-vaccination physicians in the country) regardless of that information's questionable value.

I therefore support John Repke for Public Service Commission Region 5.

P. David Myerowitz,

Columbia Falls