John Repke is best candidate for ratepayers of Montana

By far John Repke is the most qualified and electable candidate running for District 5 of the Public Service Commission. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in finance and management. Plus, he brings 40 years of experience with large corporations’ financial statements and the schedules that back them up. He has had experience in testifying before the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C.

The PSC deals with large and complex numbers. All commissioners should be able to dig deep behind these numbers and understand their future impact on ratepayers. This is not the time or place for on-the-job training. John is the only candidate who now regularly attends PSC's meetings.

District 5 is made up of Flathead, Lake, Teton and Lewis and Clark counties. To win, a candidate must have the support of voters in more than one of these counties.  John's home is in Whitefish where he is well known and respected. He serves several organizations. He has good support in the Flathead as well as here in Lewis and Clark County and in addition he has the endorsement of six former Democratic commissioners … a winning combination.

I am honored to serve as John’s treasurer and strongly believe he is the best candidate for the ratepayers of Montana. We are lucky that he is willing and more than able to share his qualifications and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity to vote for John Repke for PSC in District 5.

Ed Jasmin, 

Helena

