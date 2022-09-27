 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Repke is an effective, ethical leader

Montanans have a lot to worry about with rising utility prices and planning for the future. Based on the record, for years the Republican-controlled Public Service Commission has functioned poorly. Documented ineffective leadership and infighting interfered with PCS effectiveness.

The PCS regulates important services. This includes everything from garbage to water, sewer, telecommunications, electricity, and investor-owned natural gas. It even oversees railroad and pipeline safety regulations.

In District 5, we have two choices, John Repke, a known effective, ethical leader with finance and business experience, or Dr. Annie Bukacek who is a known Flathead County Health Board disrupter and anti-masker activist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Repke is a recently retired executive with extensive experience in finance, waste management, environmental services, manufacturing and economic development. His focused interests in the environment and managing resources contribute to his ability to ensure utility services are affordable, reliable and sustainable for all Montana residents.

The choice is easy. Dr. Bukacek has no technical background for this job and abused her elevated position on the Health Board during the pandemic to organize demonstrations against public policy. We need a Public Service Commissioner with educated judgement to move Montana forward responsibly.

Betty Kuffel,

Whitefish

