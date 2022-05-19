 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Repke has experience, knowledge, commitment

I strongly endorse John Repke as the Democratic candidate for public service commissioner from District 5. As we all know, utility costs are consuming a larger share of our household budgets. The primary job of the PSC is to represent ratepayers in the negotiation of rates with our regulated utility providers. John has the experience, knowledge and commitment to make sure what we pay is fair. He has an advanced business degree and a 40-year career in private sector finance. Unlike others in the race, he has the expertise and credibility to effectively challenge the utilities.

John is not a politician looking to pad his pension. He is a retired businessman appalled by the current PSC, which stands out for its lack of integrity and ability to deep-dive into the issues it should be considering — on behalf of Montana’s ratepayers. John’s goal is simply to do the job as it should be done — competently, professionally and honestly. He’s the ideal candidate for this position, and I hope you will join me in voting for him.

Ann Brodsky,

Helena

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ICON
