John Repke has experience and integrity

As a member of the Flathead County Health Board Ann Bukacek showed up unprepared, insisted on her own views, and actively proselyted outside the boundaries of board meetings. For this and her consistent failure to vote on matters before the board, she was rebuked by the deputy county attorney. She preached and did not listen. She opposed testimony of medical experts and substituted her own views. She organized protests against sound public health policy, then lied about her participation.

We expect the same behavior if she is elected to the Public Service Commission.

On the other hand, her opponent, John Repke has the experience to do the job and the integrity to do it right. Repke spent 40 years in business solving problems; Bukacek creates them — and we pay the price. As Republicans who care about responsible government, we will be voting for John.

Please join us in voting for John Repke.

Bill Burg, chair, Flathead County Health Board, 2013-2020

Joe Russell, Flathead County health officer, 1997-2017 and 2020-2022

