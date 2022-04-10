John Repke for PSC

This fall the voters in District 5, Flathead, Lake, Teton and Lewis and Clark counties, will have the opportunity to elect a new member to the Public Service Commission. After reading John Repke’s 4/06/2022 article in the I.R. about the shocking PSC audit report, I believe the ratepayers and the utilities in Montana deserve better representation. That is why I am supporting John Repke, a Democrat, for a seat on the Commission. John has BA and MBA degrees in business and finance plus 40 years of corporate experience. John lives in Whitefish and has broad bipartisan support in the Flathead area. With added support here in Lewis and Clark County we have a good chance of electing John to the PSC and bringing back integrity and professionalism to the Commission.