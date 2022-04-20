 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John McEwen has experience needed for the school board

Please vote for John McEwen for school board. John has the upper management experience needed for a board position. He spent many years working with budgets, personnel issues, complying with state and federal regulations, and planning. He is a good listener, has no preconceived agendas, and works extremely well with people. He weighs all sides of an issue with an open mind before making a decision. We need him to stay on the school board for the success of our Helena educational system. Please join me in voting to reelect John McEwen. Thank you.

Mike DaSilva,

Helena

 

