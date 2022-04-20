John McEwen has experience needed for the school board

Please vote for John McEwen for school board. John has the upper management experience needed for a board position. He spent many years working with budgets, personnel issues, complying with state and federal regulations, and planning. He is a good listener, has no preconceived agendas, and works extremely well with people. He weighs all sides of an issue with an open mind before making a decision. We need him to stay on the school board for the success of our Helena educational system. Please join me in voting to reelect John McEwen. Thank you.