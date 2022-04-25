John Holiday running on traditional values

If elected to be the next sheriff of Lewis and Clark County, my values will serve as the compass that guides my mission, purpose and goals. My values are traditional American values of God, family and country. My mission is firmly founded on my idea of what a strong, dynamic and results-driven leader should be. My purpose is to follow the Constitution when serving and protecting, with honor and integrity, the people of Lewis and Clark County.
My goals will include enhancing community relations and optimizing community supported crime reduction and prevention solutions, which will bolster and widen our county’s readiness to meet adversity and crises. My goals will also include acquiring all attainable means to enhance the peace, safety, security and quality of life for all who live in Lewis and Clark County.
John “Doc” Holiday,
Candidate for sheriff-coroner, Lewis and Clark County,
Helena