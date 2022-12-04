 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jill Steeley's leadership will be missed

Jill Steeley recently announced that she is leaving her position as the chief executive officer of Pureview Health Center.

It is difficult to express what an amazingly effective visionary and leader Jill has been to that organization and to the entire community.

Her work during the pandemic was smart and thorough. Her organizational skills are wonderful.

But even before 2020 and its challenges, Jill led an organization from disarray to competent service in many ways. Problems, seemingly intractable, she viewed as challenges to be met. And did she ever succeed!

Godspeed, Jill. Thanks for your leadership. You will be sorely missed.

M. Susan Geise,

Augusta

