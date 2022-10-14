Jill Sark IS the choice

When you first see her, you notice her great big smile and her bundle of energy. Everyone seems to be drawn to her. As time went on, I got my chance to visit with her and listen to her ideas as she decided to run for the Legislature. All I can say is “WOW”! What a smart, talented person. Over the course of her campaign I’ve followed her path of hard work to represent HD81 from peddling her bike house to house (and also on foot with her sidekick Joe) to finding real solutions that will be beneficial for our beloved state. I can guarantee you that she is more than capable to do the job and she is ready to serve.