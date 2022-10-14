 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jill Sark IS the choice

  • 0

I came in contact with Jill for the first time earlier this year while she was still managing at the state.

When you first see her, you notice her great big smile and her bundle of energy. Everyone seems to be drawn to her. As time went on, I got my chance to visit with her and listen to her ideas as she decided to run for the Legislature. All I can say is “WOW”! What a smart, talented person. Over the course of her campaign I’ve followed her path of hard work to represent HD81 from peddling her bike house to house (and also on foot with her sidekick Joe) to finding real solutions that will be beneficial for our beloved state. I can guarantee you that she is more than capable to do the job and she is ready to serve.

Vote Jill Sark HD81, you’ll be so glad you did!

Chiko Olson,

People are also reading…

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 would ensure medical care to infants born alive after failed abortion, cesarean section or induced labor.

Support Candace Payne

Support Candace Payne

Please join us in supporting Candace Payne for the office of Lewis and Clark County Commissioner. With no major agenda, only wanting to serve,…

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Please reconsider any vote of confidence you may have in the LR-131 Born Alive Protection Act.

It's about time

It's about time

It’s about time the voters of Montana had the opportunity to elect Gary Buchanan.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News