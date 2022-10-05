 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jill Cohenour will work for housing and good paying jobs

  • 0

Jill Cohenour is running for House District 84. I live in this area and know that many hardworking families do not have good paying jobs or affordable housing. If elected, Jill Cohenour will work to make sure everyone has good jobs that make ends meet and especially have affordable homes. She will protect our right to make local decisions about development in this part of Helena and in East Helena so there will be more housing for all. Too many people cannot afford a place to live and are homeless even if they have a job. In my area, I see much development and housing that only the wealthy can afford. Jill Cohenour will make sure there is housing and good paying jobs for everyone. I'm voting for Jill Cohenour for House District 84.

Lena Zeeck,

Helena

0 Comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Do nothing Rosendale

Do nothing Rosendale

Rosendale has spent two years in the House of Representatives doing absolutely nothing for Montana. 

Reasons to vote

Reasons to vote

My Montana high school government teacher taught democracy requires our voting participation.

Enough!

Enough!

We have all been here before. When the truth is so obvious. When the lies and excuses fail. Enough!

Gary Buchanan will support the rights of all

Gary Buchanan will support the rights of all

Gary has served in both Democrat and Republican administrations in Montana. His expertise in the financial services business will be very useful in Congress. he embodies cooperation, civility and a strong work ethic. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News