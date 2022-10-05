Jill Cohenour will work for housing and good paying jobs

Jill Cohenour is running for House District 84. I live in this area and know that many hardworking families do not have good paying jobs or affordable housing. If elected, Jill Cohenour will work to make sure everyone has good jobs that make ends meet and especially have affordable homes. She will protect our right to make local decisions about development in this part of Helena and in East Helena so there will be more housing for all. Too many people cannot afford a place to live and are homeless even if they have a job. In my area, I see much development and housing that only the wealthy can afford. Jill Cohenour will make sure there is housing and good paying jobs for everyone. I'm voting for Jill Cohenour for House District 84.