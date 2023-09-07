With the introduction of a proposed rule,

It’s time to let the Bureau of Land Management and Department of the Interior know that you want oil and gas companies to take responsibility for their messes by commenting.

We live in a beautiful state and want to keep it that way. Ninety-six percent of Montanans support requiring oil and gas companies, rather than federal and state governments, to pay for all of the cleanup and restoration after drilling.

The cost of destroying our legendary landscapes shouldn’t fall on taxpayers. Montana has a rich history steeped in what lies beneath our state, and we are still paying for the cost of that history to this day.

Comment at blm.gov/onshore-oil-and-gas-leasing-rule by Sept. 22 to make sure the cost doesn’t fall on us.

Jennifer Valentine,

East Helena