Jennifer McKee for Helena School Board

My name is Amy Casne-Fetz and I've been a teacher with the Helena School District since 2002. All three of my children attend school in Helena: One in high school, one in middle school, and one in elementary school.

I am writing to recommend Mrs. Jennifer McKee for our school board.

When I first met Jennifer, she and I (and a group of other feisty moms) were working together to get the first school bond passed. When it failed, Jennifer McKee set right to work getting the message out about the importance of investing in our schools. She believes that maintaining high quality schools lends support to a thriving community.

Jennifer is well-spoken, passionate, and driven. She worked hard to pass our last school bond and to advocate for schools that serve at-risk youth.

Jennifer's leadership and community-building skills will help her to communicate ideas effectively.

In these uncertain times for our town, our country, our world, it is more important than ever that we have strong leadership on our school board to support the teachers and students in our community. Vote for Jennifer McKee for our Helena School Board. She is simply the best candidate for the job.

Amy Casne-Fetz

Helena

