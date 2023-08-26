Not everyone will agree with Judge Seeley's recent decision on climate change. Thankfully, this is America where people are free to disagree with a court ruling or the logic employed.

But for our attorney general to resort to name-calling and character assassination in response to a ruling he doesn't like is beyond belief, especially to those of us who know Kathy Seeley. Kathy and I worked as assistant AGs under both Republican and Democratic leadership. She was honest, hard working, committed and respected by all. Those are her core values, so to accuse her of being "ideological" or wanting a "spotlight" in some activist documentary is shocking.

Perhaps I am naive, longing for the days Joe Mazurek occupied the Justice Building which bears his name, where respect and honor were valued above all, as "justice" should. But apparently times have changed. It's unfortunate that spokeswoman Emily Flower is free to comment on people or values she knows nothing about, and the AG doesn't rein her in by standing up for the very principles that resulted in commemoration of the Joseph Mazurek Justice Building, where his leadership resides.

Jennifer Anders,

Anaconda