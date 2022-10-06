Janet Ellis will fight for us

I am writing to share my support for Janet Ellis for SD 41. I have known Janet for a number of years and feel she is the right choice to represent Helena at the Legislature. Access to broadband is an issue of importance for both our community and our state, and Sen. Ellis is one of two Democrats who is on the state’s ARPA Broadband Advisory Commission. It is vitally important that this money be distributed in a fair and equitable manner to bring economic and educational opportunities to underserved areas — including rural counties. I owe my career in IT to early access to dial up in Chinook, on a ranch outside of the town's infrastructure. Dial up is no longer fast enough for today's internet demands powering better education, business and entertainment. I know Janet is doing the work to fight for us on this commission, and that she will continue to fight for us during the 2023 legislative session. Please cast your vote for Janet Ellis for SD 41.