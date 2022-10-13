Janet Ellis promotes healthy economy and environment

Sen. Janet Ellis, who is running for reelection to Senate District 41, keeps very good company. She has been endorsed by sportsmen and conservation groups including the Montana Sportsmen Alliance and Montana Conservation Voters. She has also been endorsed by labor organizations including the Montana AFL-CIO, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, SMART-Transportation Division Union and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
Janet believes that Montana can have a healthy environment and a healthy economy — and she works hard to promote both. That’s why Janet Ellis has my vote! I hope she can count on yours too.
Taffy Miller,
Helena