Janet Ellis is committed to protecting our land

Sen. Janet Ellis has a long track record of advocating for conservation, open space, clean energy, hunting and fishing access, and wildlife habitat. Before becoming a legislator, Janet served as a citizen advocate through her work with Montana Audubon. Through that work, Janet earned several awards, including “Conservationist of the Year” from the Montana Environmental Information Center, Montana Wildlife Federation and Montana Audubon; a 2016 “Lifetime Award for Conservation and Clean Energy Achievement” from the National Wildlife Federation; and a 2013 “Special Achievement Award” from the Montana Native Plant Society. Over four legislative sessions, Janet has continued her steadfast commitment to protecting our land, air, and water. There’s no one better than Janet Ellis to champion habitat protection and public access to public lands and streams. If you like to hunt, fish or hike, Janet Ellis deserves your vote on Nov. 8.

Barbara Chillcott,

Helena

