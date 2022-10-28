Janet Ellis is best choice for SD41

I encourage Helenans to join diverse individuals and organizations to support Senator Janet Ellis for the Montana State Senate. Organizations endorsing Senator Ellis range include labor, pro-choice, conservation and hunters.

Senator Ellis has earned a 100% rating from the Montana Sportsman's Alliance. Votes include support for public land, and opposing efforts to reserve the majority of hunting licenses to out of state hunters who hire outfitters.

She opposed the bill that took money from the Upland Game Bird Program, voted NO on playing politics with conservation easements.

Senator Ellis is clearly the best choice for Senate District 41. Please join me in marking your ballot for Janet Ellis.

Linda Gryczan,

Helena