Janet Ellis is a stalwart supporter of public education

Sen. Janet Ellis consistently works hard for state employees and retirees. Her husband retired after working for over 25 years for the state at the Montana Department of Transportation, so she knows state worker issues personally.

Janet supports raising public employee pay and, as the chair of the interim State Administration and Veterans' Affairs Interim Committee, has worked to make sure that public pension funds remain solvent.

Her commitment to supporting state workers is one reason she’s been endorsed by the nonpartisan Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE). Another is her stalwart support for public education. As the president of MFPE, which represents city, state, county and school district workers, I urge you to vote to reelect Janet Ellis to SD 41.

Amanda Curtis,

Helena