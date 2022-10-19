 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janet Ellis is a stalwart supporter of public education

  • 0

Sen. Janet Ellis consistently works hard for state employees and retirees. Her husband retired after working for over 25 years for the state at the Montana Department of Transportation, so she knows state worker issues personally.

Janet supports raising public employee pay and, as the chair of the interim State Administration and Veterans' Affairs Interim Committee, has worked to make sure that public pension funds remain solvent.

Her commitment to supporting state workers is one reason she’s been endorsed by the nonpartisan Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE). Another is her stalwart support for public education. As the president of MFPE, which represents city, state, county and school district workers, I urge you to vote to reelect Janet Ellis to SD 41.

Amanda Curtis,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Brown is a good person

James Brown is a good person

I received in my mailbox the latest postcard from the Montana Federation of Public Employees personally attacking my longtime friend James Brown.

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

I own Signs Now in Helena and proudly printed this sign that had Sen. Tester’s face and a website “TesterGettingItDone.org.” For me, this isn’t political; it’s just reality.

God loves all people

God loves all people

Good article about the Unitarian Church and the gay community (IR Oct. 11). They seem to get that God loves all of his people though he may no…

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 would ensure medical care to infants born alive after failed abortion, cesarean section or induced labor.

Words matter

Words matter

Here’s a hard truth: We let people live in tents because it’s easier than coming up with solutions.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News