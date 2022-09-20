Janet Ellis is a champion for conservation

Sen. Janet Ellis has spent her life and legislative career working for wildlife habitat, clean air and water, and public participation in government decisions. She values the best that Montana has to offer.

Sen. Ellis has served the hunters, anglers and wildlife enthusiasts of Montana well. She consistently votes for good conservation policies that protect critical areas, including Habitat Montana and funding for Fish, Wildlife & Parks conservation projects. She's always been a solid voice for policies that promote good land use, reclamation, and clean water and air.

Montanans who value conservation and public access to enjoy our public lands cannot find a better champion than Janet Ellis. Montana needs her for another term in the state Senate now more than ever.

Larry Mitchell,

Helena