Janet Ellis deserves your vote

Sen. Janet Ellis is not a typical politician. She isn’t in it for herself — she got involved (and has stayed involved) in politics to advance the issues Helenans care about: quality education, access to healthcare, assuring fair and open elections, protecting the environment, and improving the economy.

She listens to her constituents and has a track record of working across the aisle to get the job done for Montanans. She’s one of the hardest workers and most committed public servants I’ve ever met. She deserves your vote! Let’s reelect Janet Ellis for Senate District 41.