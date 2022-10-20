The Montana Republican Party just sent out a mailer accusing Sen. Janet Ellis of being a wild-eyed radical who favors crime and drug abuse and higher gas and grocery prices. Such false, ridiculous claims.

I’ve known Janet for years. She loves Helena and values the things that make our community a great place to live. While in the Legislature, she works across the aisle and, supported by Republican colleagues, was elected to chair the interim State Administration and Veterans Affairs Committee. She opposed proposed laws that made housing less affordable and that removed local control from communities. She’s supported efforts to protect public employee pensions — including for members of law enforcement, prison guards and probation and parole officers.

I hope residents of SD 41 will do their homework and reach out to talk with Janet if they have questions about what she believes. Visit with her for a few minutes, and her common sense will shine through. You’ll see that she’s a practical problem-solver, eager to work with anyone who has Montana’s best interest at heart. Janet Ellis deserves reelection to the Montana State Senate. I hope she can count on your vote.

Denise Barber,

Helena