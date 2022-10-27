 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janet Ellis believes in privacy and women's rights

State Sen. Janet Ellis trusts women to make their own medical decisions in consultation with their doctors.

Last session, with her niece’s permission, Janet shared a heart-breaking story on the floor of the state Senate. After much trying, her niece had become joyfully pregnant. Then tests showed that the fetus she was carrying didn’t have a brain. To protect her own health, her niece sought and received an abortion. (She later was able to give birth to a beautiful, healthy baby girl.)

Such situations are rarely talked about outside of a couple’s bedroom or a doctor’s office. And they shouldn’t have to be. However, Republicans like Janet’s opponent want to change our constitution to take away women’s right to privacy. If you believe in the right to privacy and the right of women to make their own health care decisions, then Janet Ellis deserves your vote. Please reelect Janet Ellis to represent State Senate District 41 this November.

Rebecca Stanfel,

Helena

