Janet Armstrong will make good decisions for Helena students

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed our schools to in-person learning in March of 2020, Janet Armstrong immediately volunteered her services as a math tutor for any students who might need the extra help. As an Air Force Academy graduate and a retired Air Force pilot, Janet knew she had the smarts to help kids who were struggling academically. As a single mom of three Helena Education Foundation Distinguished Scholars, she understood how challenging this closure would be for working families. I’ve known Janet since our children were students together at Hawthorne School where she was a frequent and enthusiastic volunteer and a strident supporter of school levies and bonds. Janet is incredibly intelligent and deeply thoughtful. She listens intently and evaluates issues with a rational mind and a compassionate heart. Janet understands that public schools support all students regardless of socioeconomic status or intellectual ability, from gifted learners to those with special needs. She is committed to ensuring that all of our graduates are ready to succeed in the world whether they are career, college or military bound. Please join me in voting for Janet Armstrong, a school board trustee who will make prudent well-informed decisions for all Helena kids.