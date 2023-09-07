I received a letter from Greg Gianforte explaining how to apply for my second property tax refund.
When I started, I realized that most of the information I was being asked for is the same information DOR sends me every year to file my taxes.
Why am I being asked for information the state already has? Why do we only have six weeks to fill it out?
I called the governor’s office and was told the purpose was to find out if I’m a full-time resident of Montana. It seems to me that’s a pretty simple question and a pretty short form.
I wonder how many people will get frustrated and not go through the hoops to get their refund? What about those who don’t have a computer or internet access?
Janet Andrew,
People are also reading…
Helena