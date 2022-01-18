Jan. 6 is a day that should live in infamy

Jan. 6 was the anniversary of a day that should live in infamy. Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the election, called his supporters to come to Washington and tried to disenfranchise the votes of the American people. People died. People were terrorized. And since that day, Republicans in many states, including Montana, have passed laws to restrict voting rights. These Republicans, who won their own elections, seem to feel that somehow, while their own elections were legitimate, the presidential election was not. I would like to say, this is not who we are, but right now, I fear I am wrong.