Jan. 6 committee testimony

After watching the first two installments of the Jan. 6 committee's testimony, I think it's safe to say that the ex-emperor has no clothes.
Patrick Hunter,
Wolf Creek
ENOUGH! Nineteen more dead children and two dead teachers. A week before it was 10 dead grocery store shoppers. These are just the latest in a…
If you, American voter, are appalled at the daily senseless gun violence and killings then awaken to the words of Benjamin Franklin who asked:…
An open letter to all legislators, Congress members and senators.
Some years ago, I served periodically as a substitute chaplain at St. Peter’s Hospital. One evening near dinnertime I received a call from the…
An open letter to Sen. Daines, Sen. Tester, and Rep. Rosendale,
Dropping my 8-year-old grandson off at school the other day, I thought of those parents in Texas who said goodbye to their children on May 24 …
I’m sure I’m not the only one who sobbed watching the pictures and stories of the children and teachers massacred in Texas. Here’s what I have…
I am disappointed and offended by the hypocrisy and stupidity of the superintendent of public instruction's response to her offense. Not even …
Twenty-one people are murdered by a shooter using an assault rifle. Our entire nation mourns at the loss of 19 children and two teachers in an…
By statute, “the holding of public office or employment is a public trust...A public officer, legislator, or public employee shall carry out t…
