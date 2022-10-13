 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Brown will return us to constitutional based values

I was not surprised to see liberal lawyers and Democrats writing hysterical tirades denouncing James Brown who is running for the Montana Supreme Court against a Gov. Bullock appointed left-wing judge. These liberal trial lawyers are terrified that a lawyer like James Brown from rural Montana with a law practice representing agriculture would inject his experience and constitutional knowledge into the trial lawyer controlled Montana court system.

If you are a Democrat supporting Biden and the left-wing policies which have created waves of illegal migration, high food and gas prices, then definitely support the blonde radical Gustafson who the trial lawyers and former liberal Gov. Racicot support. If you want seven lawyers with black robes to overturn laws drafted with extensive debate by the 150 legislators you have elected to write laws, then support the blonde radical Gustafson.

However, if you want an outsider to bring constitutional values to the liberal Montana Supreme Court, support James Brown. Now is the time for independent and Republican voters to help us return to American constitutional based values by supporting James Brown.

There is nothing “nonpartisan” about the current Montana Supreme Court, which is blatantly Democrat Party controlled since our current court thinks they can overturn laws carefully deliberated in the Legislature and approved by the governor. Judges are to settle disputed issues within the laws written by the elected legislators, not reverse laws based on their political bias! Vote James Brown for commonsense judicial review.

Sen. Ed Butcher (retired), 

Winifred 

